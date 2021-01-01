Cred Tops 24 Hour Volume of $484,796.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and UEX. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $484,796.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00556702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00166369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00049118 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, Bibox, UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

