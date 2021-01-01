Idle (IDLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $222,672.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $222,672.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00007406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00556702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00166369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00049118 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,470 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

