yOUcash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,826.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $12.02 million and $2,826.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00040693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00301576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01972684 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yOUcash

yOUcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

