Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $101.60

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 96,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.