Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report $191.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $718.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.83 million to $754.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $838.66 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $935.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 371,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $1,330,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

