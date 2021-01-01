YAM v1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.69 Million (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003534 BTC on exchanges. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $7,837.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YAM v1 has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM v1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00040680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00301437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.01974828 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YAM v1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM v1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.