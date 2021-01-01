Origo Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Origo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Origo has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $448,681.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00040680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00301437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.01974828 BTC.

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

