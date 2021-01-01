$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $10.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

PHM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 1,737,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 127.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $37,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

