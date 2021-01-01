Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) Receives C$105.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$105.25.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) stock traded up C$1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$89.07. 8,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$914.66 million and a PE ratio of 32.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$83.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.60. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$96.77.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

