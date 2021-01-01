Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $5,212,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $344,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.95. 408,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,090. The firm has a market cap of $658.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.78. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

