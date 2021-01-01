SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $1.99 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00041112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00302040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.63 or 0.01985251 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

