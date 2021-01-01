Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.58 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $85.13 million and $5.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00041112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00302040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.63 or 0.01985251 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.