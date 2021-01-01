Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,836. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 157.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.19. 512,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $98.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

