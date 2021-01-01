Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) vs. PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Critical Survey

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

This table compares PCSB Financial and Bogota Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $64.98 million 4.03 $9.36 million $0.56 28.46 Bogota Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PCSB Financial and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCSB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of PCSB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 14.40% 3.31% 0.54% Bogota Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Bogota Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of January 15, 2020, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.