Dether (DTH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,640.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 88.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $523,496.49 and approximately $6,640.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017077 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.01980319 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.