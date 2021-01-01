Super Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.58 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037772 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001840 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004416 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003326 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.