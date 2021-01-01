Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post sales of $4.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the lowest is $3.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 16,527,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,288,154. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

