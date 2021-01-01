BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. BMC Stock reported sales of $890.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. 1,548,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.83.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

