Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce $7.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.53 million. Merus reported sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $28.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $29.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.79 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $33.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,676. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

