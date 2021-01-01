MVL Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. MVL has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, UEX, IDEX and Cryptology. During the last week, MVL has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00040934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00300209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.03 or 0.01972943 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,631,888,857 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, UEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptology and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.