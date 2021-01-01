PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. PRIZM has a total market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $428,402.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00038662 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,814,841 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

