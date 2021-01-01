Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $92.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.86 million and the highest is $96.10 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $91.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $367.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.62 million to $391.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $362.52 million, with estimates ranging from $346.81 million to $368.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 334,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 74.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 36.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

