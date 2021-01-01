$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.75 billion and the lowest is $5.72 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $24.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $25.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $32.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,214,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $75.68.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

