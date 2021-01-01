FTX Token (FTT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.73 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. FTX Token has a market cap of $546.63 million and $11.73 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00019791 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00040921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00300994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.16 or 0.01974923 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

