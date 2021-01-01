RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $173.00

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.00 and traded as high as $180.54. RM plc (RM.L) shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 1,311 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. The company has a market cap of £184.11 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.73.
In other RM plc (RM.L) news, insider Paul Dean acquired 20,000 shares of RM plc (RM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($43,898.62).
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.
