Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report $9.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $10.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $37.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PROV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,173. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

