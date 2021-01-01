Utrust Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Utrust has a market capitalization of $54.94 million and $2.08 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00300570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.22 or 0.01971711 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

