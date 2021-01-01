Lode-Star Mining (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Lode-Star Mining shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,700 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Lode-Star Mining (OTCMKTS:LSMG)

Lode-Star Mining Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds interests in the Goldfield Bonanza project, which comprises 31 patented mineral claims covering an area of 460 acres located in the district of Goldfield in the state of Nevada. Lode-Star Mining Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

