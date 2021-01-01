Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TLGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. 4,038,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,515. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

