Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ TLGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. 4,038,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,515. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
About Teligent
