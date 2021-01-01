ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.04

ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and traded as high as $49.00. ANGLE plc (AGL.L) shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 2,000,945 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

In related news, insider Ian F. Griffiths bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

