Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.72

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and traded as high as $123.17. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $122.79, with a volume of 932,336 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $129.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNUG. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 34.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

