Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $65.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $79.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $247.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $289.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $498.83 million, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $529.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 181,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,514. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $402.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

