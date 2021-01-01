Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,644.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $875,926.12 and approximately $2,644.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00127904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00558704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00166275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301327 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

