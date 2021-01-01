DeVault Trading Up 13.8% This Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $181,644.18 and approximately $399.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

