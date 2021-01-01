BitCoen (BEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,520.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $104,487.46 and approximately $2,520.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00442129 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,720.01 or 0.98127019 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.