Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post sales of $218.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $759.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.30 million to $765.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $850.13 million, with estimates ranging from $830.10 million to $885.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $158,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,074,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 604.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 752,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,317,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 760,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $28.53.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.