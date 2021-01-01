G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce $14.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $42.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $21.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTHX. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 590,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,563. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $684.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.47.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141 in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

