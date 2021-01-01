Prometeus (PROM) Hits Market Cap of $13.65 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00007628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and $651,070.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00558586 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00167110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049263 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.