BOOM Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.23 million and $6,434.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00558586 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00167110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049263 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 971,267,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,236,661 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

