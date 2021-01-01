Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10,168.45

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10,168.45 and traded as high as $11,720.00. Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) shares last traded at $11,330.00, with a volume of 39,332 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,556.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)’s previous dividend of $50.00. Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

In other Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

