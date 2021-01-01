SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.22

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.45. SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 172,287 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.63.

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

