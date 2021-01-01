The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $431.47

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.47 and traded as high as $466.00. The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) shares last traded at $458.50, with a volume of 134,219 shares.

The company has a market cap of £530.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.16.

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Company Profile (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

