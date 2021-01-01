Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.63

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $12.80. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 231,326 shares trading hands.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 77,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 165.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 101,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

