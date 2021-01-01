$19.78 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $19.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.25 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $82.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $88.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $101.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 290,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 182,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

