SteepCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $105,742.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000214 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 170% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.