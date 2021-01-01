Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $16.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.13 million and the lowest is $16.23 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $65.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.15 million to $66.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.58 million, with estimates ranging from $67.22 million to $73.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

