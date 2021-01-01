Ubiq Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $8,289.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

