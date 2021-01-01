Revain Market Cap Hits $993.64 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $993.64 million and $7.61 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00299851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.36 or 0.01980192 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

