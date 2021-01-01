EasyFi (EASY) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.02 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi token can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00012955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00128217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00558428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00153863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00301359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049243 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

