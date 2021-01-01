AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $463.09

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $463.09 and traded as low as $323.50. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $323.50, with a volume of 12 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AMEN Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $7.50 dividend. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

About AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

